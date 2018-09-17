Sands XC results for LCU Chap Invite
Varsity Boys – 14th place team
(finished behind 1 other 1A school)
Riley Webb, So. 37th – 18:48
Hunter Rich, So. 52nd – 19:22 PR
Will Thomas, Sr. 53rd - 19:23 PR
Cash Walker, Fr. 127th – 21:37
Landon Morrow, Sr. 138th – 22:13
Kaleb King, Fr. 181st – 25:44
Varsity Girls – 7th place team.
(first 1A school to finish)
Landry Morrow, Fr. 6th – 12:59
MeA Gonzalez, So. 14th – 13:27
Lili Porras, Fr. 33rd – 14:06
Alexis Gonzalez, Sr. 70th – 14:53
Gracie King, So. 128th – 16:16
Mayra Diaz, Jr. 160th – 17:01
Yesenia Reyna, Fr. 175th – 17:29
Lakyn Sandlin, Fr. 192nd – 18:15
Alexa Plata, Fr. 197th – 18:35
Junior High Boys – 1st place team.
Samuel King 6th – 12:38
Rodolfo Juarez 7th – 12:39
Michael Diaz 20th – 13:33
Austin Archuleta 29th – 13:52
Wiley Gaskins 34th – 14:01
Jesus Porras 105th – 15:55
Kirby Huffman 147th – 20:26
Junior High Girls
Bianca Plata 7th – 14:02
Madison Segundo 24th – 15:05
