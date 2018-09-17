Sands XC results for LCU Chap Invite

Special to the Herald
Staff Writer
Monday, September 17, 2018
Ackerly, Tx

Varsity Boys – 14th place team
(finished behind 1 other 1A school)

Riley Webb, So. 37th – 18:48

Hunter Rich, So. 52nd – 19:22 PR

Will Thomas, Sr. 53rd - 19:23 PR

Cash Walker, Fr. 127th – 21:37

Landon Morrow, Sr. 138th – 22:13

Kaleb King, Fr. 181st – 25:44

Varsity Girls – 7th place team.
(first 1A school to finish)

Landry Morrow, Fr. 6th – 12:59

MeA Gonzalez, So. 14th – 13:27

Lili Porras, Fr. 33rd – 14:06

Alexis Gonzalez, Sr. 70th – 14:53

Gracie King, So. 128th – 16:16

Mayra Diaz, Jr. 160th – 17:01

Yesenia Reyna, Fr. 175th – 17:29

Lakyn Sandlin, Fr. 192nd – 18:15

Alexa Plata, Fr. 197th – 18:35

Junior High Boys – 1st place team.

Samuel King 6th – 12:38

Rodolfo Juarez 7th – 12:39

Michael Diaz 20th – 13:33

Austin Archuleta 29th – 13:52

Wiley Gaskins 34th – 14:01

Jesus Porras 105th – 15:55

Kirby Huffman 147th – 20:26

Junior High Girls

Bianca Plata 7th – 14:02

Madison Segundo 24th – 15:05

