SANDS XC RESULTS @ THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

“It has been a very successful and exciting year for our Sands’ Cross Country Teams! We finished the year this past Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock, Texas at the State Championships. Our runners ran with a lot of grit and determination. I’m very proud of their effort and commitment this season and I look forward to see what these runners can accomplish in the future if they continue to work hard.” said cross country coach Dustin Wall of his teams.

This is the first trip a girl’s team at Sands has made it to state in 21 years. They finished in 6th place with Landry Morrow just one spot away from medaling – finishing 11th.

Riley Webb ran a gutsy race, after breaking his collarbone just two nights before the race. He told me he was going to finish the race even if had to walk it. Considering he had a broken collarbone, he ran really well – finishing 77th overall.

We also have the best fans out of any of the teams at the 1A level. The support and encouragement we received leading up to the race as well as the number of people who made the trip to Round Rock to watch our kids race was tremendous! I am thankful for these kids and for the support of this great school and community!