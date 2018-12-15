Santa’s coloring contest at Back In Motion

Back in Motion is having Santa's Coloring Contest for local children. You can pick up coloring sheets from Back In Motion until December 18 during normal business hours. The judging will take place on Thursday December 20, 2018 at 5pm. One girl and one boy will be chosen by Santa, and each will receive a new bike. You can also take pictures with Santa when you bring a new, unused toy, 4 to 6pm. Back In Motion is located at 1113 South Scurry, and you can also reach them at 432-267-2225.