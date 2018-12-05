Santa coming to 'Christmas in Coahoma' park festival

Coahoma residents better watch out, not cry and not pout. Why?

Santa Claus is coming to town!

He'll be at the "Christmas in Coahoma at the Park" event from this Saturday.

"The main event is going to Santa Claus, from 3 to 5," said Coahoma Lions Club Secretary/Treasurer Connie Shaw. "We're going to be having an arts and crafts project for the kids, and we will be passing out free cookies, free popcorn, free hot chocolate, free coffee or water for anyone who would like to have that. We're going to have hayrides for adults or kids either one to ride on. We're also going to have a small train for the children to ride on, and it will just go around the city block where the park is at. Then at 6:30...we're going to decorate two trees that are there in the City Park and we're going to light them up."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.