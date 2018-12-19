Santa making final stop at Festival of Lights this weekend

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus right down Santa Claus Lane. Okay, well maybe not Santa Claus Lane, but for one last weekend before Christmas, boys and girls will get another chance to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The duo will be visiting guests of the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights Gift Shop for a final time just before he heads back to the North Pole to finish his Christmas duties.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be inside the Gift Shop at the Comanche Festival of Lights," said Vickie Stewart, who is a member of the Festival of Lights Committee. "Bring your kid or kids out one last time this weekend to see the big guy in red on Dec. 21, 22, and 23, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m."

