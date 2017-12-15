Santa to work magic for special needs kids Saturday

Through the magic of Christmas, Santa Claus will be in two places at once this Saturday.

Good old Kris Kringle will be available to meet with children with special needs at Spring Creek Fellowship from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday; while also taking pictures and listening to Christmas wishes for all kids in the Spring Town Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m.

Jim Billings of Spring Creek Fellowship said the church has organized a Santa visit for special needs youngsters three Christmases in the past.

"This will be our fourth year of doing it. We're going after the special needs kids, the ones that cannot, for some reason, mental or physical, they can't get into the mall where the big crowds are," he said. "We're inviting them into a smaller atmosphere where we'll have little treats for them to do, little activities for them, and they'll get to talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus with a one-on-one type thing."

The event is designed to be a family event, he said. Although the purpose is to give kids with special challenges a stress-free way to meet St. Nick, their brothers and sisters are also invited.

