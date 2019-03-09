Say a prayer, make a donation and enjoy some crawfish for Baby Jax

A baby in a Fort Worth hospice with shaken baby syndrome is not expected to survive, and both a local motorcycle club and a local businessman are working to raise money to ease his mother's financial burden.

Big Spring's chapter of the Xiled Motorcycle Club and Richard Perez of Perco Sound and Perco Water Solutions in Big Spring are planning a good old West Texas crawfish boil as a fundraiser for Baby Jax. The event will be held at the Xiled Clubhouse at 600 N.E. Second St. on April 20 beginning at noon. The event will include a live DJ, a horseshoe tournament, a motorcycle show, and an egg hunt for the kids, in addition to boiled crawfish and the fixings.

There will be no set price for the event, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will go to Jax's mother to help offset the cost of his medical bills.

