Scenic Mountain wreck leaves woman dead, girl injured

HERALD photos/Roger Cline

In the photos above, emergency personnel responds to the scene of the wreck that occurred on Scenic Mountain Wednesday.

A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after the woman drove off the side of Scenic Mountain Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Big Spring Police Department, “On the 21st of March, 2018, at approximately 12:48 p.m., Big Spring Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. 16th St. just behind the old National Guard Armory in reference to a vehicle that had travelled off the top of the Big Spring State Park causing a major crash.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Rosi Yselda Herrera-Rodriguez, 40, and a 12-year-old female victim. Herrera-Rodriguez was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center by Big Spring Fire and EMS ambulance; while the girl was flown by Air-Evac helicopter to Midland Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that Mrs. Herrera-Rodriguez was the driver of the Blue 1998 Ford F-150, and the 12-year-old female was the front right passenger,” the press release continues. “It is believed Mrs. Herrera-Rodriguez intentionally drove off the side of the mountain causing the crash.”

Herrera-Rodriguez succumbed to her injuries sustained during the crash, and was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. An autopsy has been ordered, and is expected to be completed Friday morning.

“At the time of this media release, the 12-year-old female was still in critical condition at Midland Memorial Hospital,” says the release.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers divisions are assisting the Big Spring Police Department with the investigation.

See Thursday's edition of the Herald.