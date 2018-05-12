Scholarship to honor hero Fire Chief Sullivan

Tommy Sullivan, Howard County's longtime Volunteer Fire Department chief, recently passed away of pancreatic cancer, and another local hero has put together a Howard College scholarship in Sullivan's name to honor his contributions to the community.

Joel Miller, head of the local Emergency Services Chaplains Corps, provides counseling, spiritual support, and advocacy for victims of tragedy on a daily basis; but now he's supporting Sullivan's legacy by establishing and fundraising for a scholarship at Howard College, which will provide tuition funds for students interested in firefighting or emergency medical services.

"I set up a scholarship fund in Tommy Sullivan's name, a memorial scholarship fund, out of Howard College," Miller said. "It's a $500 scholarship for either EMT or fire service training through the college. If we get enough money in it, it's going to be an endowment fund, where they just take the earnings off it, and however much earnings there is, is how many scholarships they will give each year."

