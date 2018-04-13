School board hears good news on STAAR test prep

Trustees of the Big Spring Independent School District heard some encouraging news about student testing progress at their meeting Thursday evening.

BSISD Testing and Curriculum Director Dr. Raemi Thompson told the trustees that scores on the most recent STAAR test practice benchmark are up.

“This week on Tuesday we gave English 1, fourth-grade writing, third-grade writing, and math,” Thompson said. “We also tested reading yesterday.”

Thompson presented a graph showing that English, reading, and math scores are mostly up.

