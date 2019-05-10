School board swears in re-elected Serrano

HERALD photos/Roger Cline Left, BSISD Trustee Maria Padilla poses with BSHS senior Robert Sotelo at Thursday evening’s school board meeting. Sotelo was recognized in the meeting for receiving a MASBA scholarship. Above, BSISD Business Services Director Melissa Tarbet administers the oath of office to newly re-elected school board member Fabian Serrano.
Friday, May 10, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring Independent School District trustees canvassed the results of the recent election, found them to be in order, and swore in newly re-elected trustee for District 7, Fabian Serrano.
The results as read during the meeting indicated that Serrano received 115 votes of the 215 ballots cast, while challenger Nadine Reyes received 99. There was one undervote.
Following the canvassing and unanimous acceptance of the election results, trustees nominated and elected board officers for the upcoming term. Serrano was chosen to continue his role as board president, and

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

