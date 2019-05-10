School board swears in re-elected Serrano

Big Spring Independent School District trustees canvassed the results of the recent election, found them to be in order, and swore in newly re-elected trustee for District 7, Fabian Serrano.

The results as read during the meeting indicated that Serrano received 115 votes of the 215 ballots cast, while challenger Nadine Reyes received 99. There was one undervote.

Following the canvassing and unanimous acceptance of the election results, trustees nominated and elected board officers for the upcoming term. Serrano was chosen to continue his role as board president, and

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.