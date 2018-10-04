Scouts and leaders to learn 'The Leading EDGE' at Saturday conference

The Buffalo Trail Council of the Boy Scouts will hold a Commissioner Conference in Big Spring this Saturday. The public is invited to attend.

The conference will be at the Boy Scout office, 610 S. Scurry St. in Big Spring. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. and activities will begin at 9 a.m.

The conference will be an informational day about the Scouts' training method called "The Leading EDGE." "EDGE" stands for "Explaning, Demonstrating, Guiding, Enabling."

"The primary thing is a training called 'The Leading EDGE,'" said Buffalo Trail Council Commissioner Byron Welch. "EDGE is used by Scouts in a couple of different things. It'sa teaching method. If you think about how you learned algebra. The teacher explained it – put it on the chalkboard. You get to go through some practice in class, and then also when you do your homework, as a way of learning. Well, it's a teaching method that we use, for, like, learning how to tie a square knot. In fact, it's a requirement for a Scout to teach another Scout how to tie a square knot, using the EDGE method."

For the full story and additional information, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.