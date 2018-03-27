Scouts honor Eagles, leaders at Volunteer Awards Banquet

Local Boy Scouts honored some of their leaders and some of their own at the Lone Star District of the Buffalo Trail Council’s annual Volunteer Awards Banquet Saturday night.

Although the purpose of the banquet was to recognize the adult leaders that have gone above and beyond to serve the local Scouts, the banquet started with acknowledging the Eagle Scouts of 2017. Daniel Sneed, Matt Hernandez, and Garrett Richardson all were awarded Scouting’s highest rank during 2017, and each of the three young men also received Eagle Palms, a special recognition for earning additional Merit Badges beyond those required to earn the Eagle Rank.

“The highlight of the evening would normally be the awarding of the District’s ‘Award of Merit,’ but (Scout) Max DeLeon stole the show when he recognized the 2017 District officers, and then installed the 2018 officers,” said Lone Star District Chairman Mark Richardson. “Max assured everyone that they were not at the Banquet to receive awards. They were there because of him and the ‘zillions’ of other Scouts out there that are depending on adult volunteers.”

