Scurry Street house fire quickly contained

The Big Spring Fire Department is investigating the cause of Thursday's structure fire, which was quickly contained after firefighters arrived on the scene.

According to Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, emergency personnel received a call a little before midday reporting a structure on fire in the 1000 block of S. Scurry Street.

“The guys got in there and knocked it down fairly quickly,” Ferguson said. “They had it under control in about five to seven minutes. Of course they were on scene for a couple of hours to make sure there were no more hot spots or reignition.”

According to Fire Marshal Dan Hendrickson, damage to the structure was extensive and currently the home is untenable.