'Seal-coat related' budget amendment approved by Howard County Commissioners

At their meeting Wednesday afternoon, Howard County Commissioners approved a budget amendment of more than a quarter of a million dollars to continue a project from the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Howard County Road Administrator Brian Klinksiek described the funds as being for "seal-coat related items." According to Klinksiek, the funds were budgeted in 2017-2018, and the item on Wednesday's agenda was simply to move the funds into the 2018-2019 budget so the project could continue.

"We have some funds that we needed to move that weren't used in the '17-'18 budget. I had a contract that we could not get completed within the time, and if we did that, we lose a significant portion of work that we had planned in Precinct 1," Klinksiek said. "It was for seal-coat related items, which is a little bit different than the seal coat project. It was $262,000."

For the full story and additional coverage of the meeting, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.