It never fails: Christmas time is whirlwind of activity, parties, programs, travel, and shopping. The First Church of the Nazarene church here in Big Spring wants to do something different this year by inviting everyone to take time to stop for a minute and rediscover Jesus in the midst of this holiday season.

They're holding the event, “Searching for Christmas" for the first time this Christmas season. Searching for Christmas is an interactive walk-through journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas. Those attending the event, scheduled Dec. 21 and 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., can stay after for a winter wonderland experience with free cider, hot chocolate, and treats. This will be a great time to spend with family celebrating what really matters this Christmas.

“Christmas is a special time but it also a busy time. In all the business and busyness of life during this season we can often lose sight of what really matters during Christmas, it happens to all of us,” Josh Cisneros, Pastor of NazFamily on Cedar Rd. “The goal of NazFamily in Searching for Christmas is to help families rediscover Jesus this Christmas. The interactive walkthrough places families in familiar situations (shopping, holiday parties, traveling, decorating contests) and helps us rediscover the true meaning of Christmas; Jesus our Savior is born."

