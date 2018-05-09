Second campus carry meeting scheduled at BSHS tonight

The Big Spring Independent School District will hold a final informational meeting about its proposed campus carry program tonight at Big Spring High School.

The meeting will start at 5:30 and will be in the High School library.

"It's meant to inform anyone there, the general community, about our campus carry ideas and policy that we are looking to implement," said Big Spring Superintendent Jay McWilliams. "Just like you heard last week, to answer any questions, and hear any ideas or thoughts."

At last week's meeting, held last Wednesday evening at Goliad Elementary School, McWilliams and Big Spring School Board President Tony Kennedy discussed the policy known as the "Guardian Plan," designed to allow certain hand-picked volunteers to carry concealed firearms on campus during the course of the school day and at local school events, to guard students against the possibility of a school shooter.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.