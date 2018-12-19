Second half collapse leaves Lady Steers guessing in 47-44 loss to rival Andrews

BIG SPRING – The Lady Steers welcomed their rival the Andrews Lady Mustangs to Steer Gym Tuesday night. Big Spring dominated the first three quarters of the game before the wheels came off in the fourth quarter and the Lady Mustangs took advantage to steal the win from the Lady Steers 47-44. There was some highly questionable officiating in the game and that put Big Spring at a disadvantage with both of their best players down low in foul trouble the entire second half. With their posts out of the game, the Lady Steers really struggled rebounding the basketball and it was those second chance opportunities along with the flood of free throws that came from the offensive boards Andrews pulled down with contact that really turned the tide of the game in the Lady Mustangs favor.

Kayleigh Penny led the Lady Steers in scoring with 17 points and added 4 rebounds and 4 steals in the game as well. Alexis Starr led the Lady Steers defense with 7 steals and 7 rebounds from the PG position and played great on the ball defense all night.

The Lady Steers will travel to Ft. Stockton this Friday looking to get back on track.

For the full story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.