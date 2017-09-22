Seliger announces 2018 re-election bid

Texas State Senator Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) announced Tuesday his intention to seek re-election to the District 31 seat in November of 2018.

Seliger was first appointed to the State Senate in 2004 to complete the term of Amarillo's Teel Bivins, who had been named United States Ambassador to Sweden by President George W. Bush. He was first elected in November of that year, and then re-elected in 2008 and 2012. Redistricting in 2011 after the 2010 census meant some senators were randomly assigned two-year terms instead of the usual four-year terms starting in 2012, so Seliger ran again and won in 2014. Now back on the regular four-year track, Seliger will face election again next year.

Seliger's district includes such far-flung locales as Big Spring, Odessa, and Amarillo; but between Big Spring and Amarillo, it excludes Lubbock, skirting around that city to the west. Despite the long distances, Seliger said he puts in a lot of work keeping in touch.

