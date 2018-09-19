Seliger to hold Town Hall meeting Oct. 1 in Big Spring

Do you need to bring an issue to the attention of your state government officials?

Big Spring's State Senator, Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo), will hold a Town Hall Meeting here Monday, Oct. 1. The meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the Hall Center for the Arts at Howard College.

"I do 37 of them every year in every county that I represent," Seliger said. "I do a town hall meeting in every county that I represent, so everybody I represent has an opportunity to talk about the things that are of interest to them. So I learn a lot going forward developing a legislative program for the next year. It's a great opportunity to see people, and that's what I'm doing."

For the full story and additional information on the Town Hall Meeting featuring Kel Seliger, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.