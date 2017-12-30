Senate candidate O’Rourke holds local town hall

A Congressman and candidate for U.S. Senate visited Big Spring yesterday morning and held a town hall meeting, speaking about his platform and qualifications for the job, and listening to questions from local residents.

Representative Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-Texas) spoke to a crowd of about 60 people at the Dora Roberts Community Center. O’Rourke, an El Paso native, is running for Senate in the 2018 election, hoping to overtake the seat currently held by Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

After being introduced by Howard County Democratic Party Chairperson Reina Cisneros, O’Rourke thanked residents for attending the event.

“Thank you all for coming out on a chilly morning and welcoming us to East Texas,” he quipped. “No, that’s an El Paso joke."

