Send off for the Bulldogs and Bulldogettes

Courtesy photos (2)

A send off for the Coahoma Bulldog baseball and Bulldogettes softball teams will be held at 1:40 p.m. Friday between the Coahoma ISD high school and elementary buildings. The Bulldogs will compete in Bi-District play against the Dublin Lions in Hawley. Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. Friday with game 2 to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. A third game will follow right after game 2 if necessary. The Bulldogettes will tackle the Henrietta Lady Bearcats for area play in Albany. Game 1 begins at 6 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 will start at 2 p.m. Saturday with game 3 to follow if necessary. Come out and cheer on our Bulldogs and Bulldogettes as they continue to work hard in postseason play!