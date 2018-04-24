The Settles' new addition

A new member was recently added to the Settles Hotel team.

The historic hotel announced Alex Phillips as their brand new sales and event manager for the La Corsha Hospitality Group property in Big Spring, Texas.

As the sales and event manager of Hotel Settles, Phillips oversees all logistics and operations for group events, and works to implement additional events and programming at the iconic property. With over 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, the Settles has high hopes that she will bring expertise in event creation, planning and execution to the property.

“We are thrilled to have Alex Phillips on the Hotel Settles team,” said Jeff Trigger, President of La Corsha Hospitality Group. “Alex’s event management skills and fresh perspective will continue to propel forward the stellar programming at the property.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.