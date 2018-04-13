Ralph Nader, American political activist, and author, once said “When strangers start acting like neighbors, communities are reinvigorated.” That's exactly what happened when Garrett Parish, a local young man from Coahoma, was injured in 2015 in a sledding accident. Residents of Howard County and surrounding areas have all come together with fundraisers, events, and other benefits to help this cause and many others.

When Parish was injured on Feb. 27, 2015, he suffered a spinal cord injury. Stem cell treatment, paired with physical therapy and a lot of hard work, are the steps that the Parish's have had to endure on his road to recovery. The community is coming together, once again, to help him on his journey with the fundraiser event Shells for Cells.

Shells for Cells, which will be held on Saturday, April 14, is a clay shooting benefit at Jake's, located at 13301 FM 1379 in Midland, Texas.

