Sheriff confirms arrest imminent for owner of neglected dog

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

In a press release issued Tuesday, Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker says he does plan to arrest the owner of a dog reportedly discovered "malnourished and neglected" in a fenced enclosure in the 5100 block of Sterling in Howard County.

The release says Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area on Monday in reference to a report of animal cruelty.

"Upon arrival deputies located one dog in a fenced-in enclosure that appeared to have been neglected and malnourished," Parker says in the release. "Contact was made with the owner of the dog and the dog was voluntarily released to the Howard County Sheriff's office. The dog was then turned over to Big Spring Animal Control so it could be taken to a veterinarian for proper care."

In the press release, Parker addresses "speculation circulating on social media."

"Currently there is speculation circulating on social media that, because we did not arrest the dog's owner at the time the dog was discovered, we are not going to pursue charges," Parker says in the release. "This is not true. As with all cases of this nature, we must have our suspicion of malnourishment and neglect confirmed by a licensed veterinarian before a charge can be filed. The dog was taken to a licensed veterinarian on May 6, 2019, and the veterinarian did confirm that the dog was malnourished and neglected." ...

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.