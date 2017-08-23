Sheriff issues scam alert

Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker is warning the public about a possible scam involving a caller identifying himself as a employee of the county sheriff's department.

According to the sheriff, on Tuesday “a local resident received a phone call from a person identifying themselves as Lt. Steve Harris with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. The caller advised they had warrants and needed to make arrangements over the phone to pay the warrant.”

Parker stated the victim ended the call and contacted the sheriff's department to verify the information. At that point, the resident learned the information was false.

“This is just a reminder of the many scams people are still running to take your money.” Parker said. “Please remember, law enforcement never calls to collect money.”

If you receive have been victimized by a similar phone scam, you should call law enforcement and report the incident.