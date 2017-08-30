Shooting in Big Spring leaves man hospitalized

A 38-year-old male victim was found by Big Spring police lying in the street in the 2900 block of Cherokee with a gunshot wound to his abdomen late Tuesday night.

According to a news release by the Big Spring Police Department, at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, police officers overheard several shots fired in the area of Cherokee and Chickasaw Streets.

“The officers immediately responded and observed a Silver Chevrolet pickup truck leaving the area of where the shots were fired,” the release said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop on the pickup in the 1500 block of Bluebird.”

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Steven Aguirre who was later arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony 2 offense.

Additional police officers responded the 2900 block of Cherokee where they found 38-year-old Raymond Overton lying “in the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The preliminary investigation indicates that Aguirre shot Overton one time after an altercation.”

Overton was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and later air evac to UMC Lubbock, the release stated.

Anyone in the public with information about this case is encouraged to call call CrimeStoppers at 43- 263-tips (8477). Anonymous tip can be made by using the “P3 Tips” mobile application.