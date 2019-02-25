Short City Council meeting to feature utility tractor and backhoe bids
With an agenda less than half as long as that of its previous meeting, the Big Spring City Council meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday looks to be short and sweet.
The council will meet in its chambers, 307 W. Fourth Street.
Where the agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 12, boasted 38 items; the new agenda for this Tuesday's meeting includes only 18.
Among those items are the recommended awarding of two bids. The council will vote on whether to approve a bid on a utility tractor with bucket attachment for the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. The recommended bid was submitted by United Ag and Turf of Weatherford in the amount of $63,904.96, which was the low bid to meet the city's specifications. While there were two lower bids – Vbar Equipment's $57,994 and Cisco Equipment's $61,653.75, neither met specs set forth in the bid packet, according to a memo from Assistant City Manager John Medina to Mayor Larry McLellan, included with the meeting's agenda. The second-lowest bid which met specifications came in $1,742.36 higher than that of United, at $64,240.99. That bid was submitted by Terry County Tractor; while another bid in the amount of $65.647.32 was received from South Plains Implement Ltd. ...
For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.
