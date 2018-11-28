Showtime Steers use fast pace offense and suffocating press to beat Lamesa 86-73

The Steers jumped out to a fast start Tuesday night against Lamesa and never looked back in their impressive 86-73 win. With Zephaniah Nelson and Gavin Greathouse both doing a great job of running the offense and distributing the ball from the point as well as stellar play on both ends of the floor from guards Mikal Banks and Kyler Seymore the Steers got up on the Golden Tornadoes early and never let up.

Seymore was an offensive machine for the Steers, scoring 35 points on 11-16 shooting from the field with 9 points coming from beyond the arc going 3 for 7 from distance. Seymore added another 4 points from the charity stripe going 3 for 4 and collected 6 offensive rebounds and 5 steals in the game as well. When Seymore wasn't scoring his backcourt partner Banks took up the slack. Banks added 22 points on the night going 3-5 from the field and an impressive 4 for 8 from deep. Banks added 4 more points from the charity stripe as well but it wasn't just his offense that stood out. Banks led the Steers defense with 8 steals and 8 rebounds and was a menace to the Lamesa's backcourt all night in Big Spring's full court press.

But it wasn't just the two star guards who played well, it was an entire team win. Able Clark played tough down low all night with Jeremiah Cooley adding 5 points, 5 rebounds and three stills in limited action due to fouls. Deqorian Gordon played a great defensive basketball game and really played smart on the offense as well. With the team really just now coming together as a full unit they looked really good and will only get better.

The Steers lead the game throughout the contest and were only really pushed at the beginning of the third quarter before extending their lead back out to double digits. This is a fast paced, fun to watch, talented team that we have this year and I encourage all of Steer Nation to come out and see these Showtime Steers in action.