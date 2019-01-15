'Side By Side' BSSO concert to feature BSHS musicians

The Big Spring Symphony Orchestra has an concert coming up in February that will highlight some of Big Spring High School's best young musicians.

The event is "Side By Side," scheduled Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium.

"We'll have some of the best members of the Big Spring High School Band come to play a finale – actually two," said BSSO Music Director and Primary Conductor Dr. Keith Graumann. "They'll be playing a huge piece by Sibelius called "Finlandia." Of course, Sibelius was Finnish, and he's like a national hero for Finland. This is a huge piece, and we'll have members of the Big Spring Band play side by side with us for this final piece, plus we'll do an encore with those same people. We hope to feature them, and maybe have their parents stand, and that kind of thing."

