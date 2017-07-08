Sign up for Kid's Summer Art Camp

Registration is now being taking for the Kid’s Summer Art Camp hosted by local artist Terri Chaney.

The camp will be held at the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, 710 Scurry St., from July 25-28.

“The kids don’t need to bring any supplies, but they need to wear clothes they can paint in,” Chaney said.

Four different types of classes will be offered during the four-day camp geared to certain ages, and on Saturday, July 29, the artwork created by each student will be showcased during a reception beginning at 2 p.m. at the museum.

“We will have certificates, pictures, and refreshments,” Chaney said.

Classes are $49 per child. If more than one child in a family participates, the siblings will each be charged $42. Registration will be taken through July 20 at the museum.

Classes are:

Mommy & Me (pre-k through first grade). This activity class is geared a parent and child to work together. Projects include doing a cupcake painting made with shaving cream paint, and a dimensional artwork on a canvas with birds in a tree. Classes will be held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Friday, July 26 and 28.

Computer Geek (11-year olds and older). Students will construct a “computer,” using various materials such as boxes, craft supplies, and a variety of recycled objects along with painting a screen for their project. Classes will be held from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, July 25 and 27.

Going “UP” (all ages are welcome but children younger than second grade must have adult supervision). In this class, students will be decorating paper mache houses, along with constructing balloons to recreate the house in the Pixar movie “UP”. Classes will be held from 1:15 to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, July 25 and 27.

Trees and more Trees (11-year-olds and older). This class is for more advanced art students wanting to learn mixed media techniques to create a tree painting. Students will also create a dimensional tree project as well. Classes are from 1:15 to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, July 26 and 28.