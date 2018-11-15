Silver bells and Red Kettles

While the Christmas holiday is accompanied by a number of familiar sights and sounds – Christmas trees, festive lighting, candy canes and nativity scenes – it simply wouldn't be the same without the jingling bells and red kettles of the Salvation Army. And while the presence of the charity's bell ringers in front of Wal-Mart is certainly a familiar one, officials with the Salvation Army say they are trying to work through a shortage of volunteers to man the kettles, which are one of the organization's principal sources of donations during the Christmas holiday. According to Salvation Army Capt. Josh McKain, the familiar kettles represent much more than just a place for shoppers to toss their spare change.

“The kettles are a source of hope during the holidays,” McKain said. “They are a reminder to people that while we may not be in the best economic times in this country and state, there is hope for those who are struggling to get by.”

