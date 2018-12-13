Silver bells and Red Kettles

Members of the Big Spring Rotary Club volunteered their time over the weekend to ring the bell for the Salvation Army's annual Christmas fundraiser. The Red Kettle Challenge is still going strong, and there is still time to visit the volunteers outside of Wal-mart with contributions that will go towards local residents in need this holiday season. Photographed from left to right are Nadine Reyes, Hardy Wilkinson, George Leatham and Raul Marquez.