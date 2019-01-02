Are you ready to dress to the nines for a night of music and fun, and indulge in a delicious five-course meal? Then you're in luck because it's time for the Hangar 25 Air Museum's Silver Wings Ball, held annualy at the Hotel Settles. The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 26, 2019. This annual donation ball is held once a year in order to raise money for the Hangar 25 Air Museum.

“Since the museum is a non-profit organization, we use this ball as an opportunity to raise funds to support the museum for a whole year,” said Amber Stokes, Museum Administrator. “This year will be the 21st annual Silver Wings Ball.”

Stokes also stated that the Silver Wings Ball is known to show the guests a really fantastic time, all while supporting a great cause.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.