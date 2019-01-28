Silver Wings Ball event marked a success

The 2019 Silver Wings Ball was nothing short of an A-list event, with the red carpet experience welcoming attendees, to live jazz music, a three-course meal, and diamonds.

“All the money raised, during the event, will go towards continuing the mission of Hangar 25 – preserving the history of the bombadier school and Webb AFB for future generations – through the continuation of the Veteran Recognition Program, the addition of family-friendly events and more,” Emily McCann, Silver Wings Ball planning committee member, said.

The annual tradition has grown over the years, by attendance and with added features throughout the evening. One of those addiitions is “Diamond in the Bubbly,” which offers one lucky attendee to take home a diamond.

