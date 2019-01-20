Silver Wings Ball slated Jan. 26

The annual Hangar 25 Silver Wings Ball is just around the corner, giving local residents a chance to dress up, and enjoy some elegant food, music, and company for a good cause.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Hotel Settles. This donation ball is held once a year in order to raise money for the Hangar 25 Air Museum.

“Since the museum is a non-profit organization, we use this ball as an opportunity to raise funds to support the museum for a whole year,” said Amber Stokes, Museum Administrator. “This year will be the 21st annual Silver Wings Ball.”

Stokes also stated that the Silver Wings Ball is known to show the guests a really fantastic time, all while supporting a great cause.

“This year there will be live music, dancing, a five-course meal provided by the Hotel Settles, a live and silent auction,” said Stokes. “We have added some exciting new additions this year; champagne with a diamond. Last year's diamond was half a carat, this year is going to be even bigger.”

