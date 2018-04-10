Singing Steers

HERALD photos/Roger Cline (17 photos)

Big Spring High School Choir members – including the Big Spring Women's Choir, the Big Spring Men's Choir, the Big Spring High School Meistersingers, and the Rhapsody a cappella show choir - held a concert Monday night at First Presbyterian Church. The Women's Choir, Men's Choir, and Meistersingers each recently won perfect sweepstakes awards at the Concert and Sight Reading Contest held at Wylie High School in Abilene.