Six young musicians receive Symphony Guild scholarships

Some local young musicians will get some help furthering their study of music thanks to the Big Spring Symphony Guild.

The guild recently awarded its Phyllis Graumann Memorial Scholarship to several Howard County students. The scholarship, named for a charter Symphony Guild member and mother of Big Spring Symphony Music Director Dr. Keith Graumann, is awarded to outstanding high school and junior high music students from Howard County to further their music education.

“In 2015, there was only one scholarship available, fund-wise,” said Symphony Guild Secretary Natalie Permenter. “Then we were able to give away three last year, and we were able to double that and give away six this year. So we’re really getting more and more attention to it. It’s $300 to high school students and $150 to junior high kids. It’s for music lessons, camps, or other things directly related to them forwarding their music education.”

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.