Skiles named KBSB President for 2019

Eric Escamilla (right), longtime member and outgoing President of Keep Big Spring Beautiful (KBSB) for 2018, shakes hands with Peggy Skiles (left) who has been with the organization for many years and is now the incoming president of KBSB for 2019. Escamilla will continue his service to KBSB as the Vice President. “I hope that I was able to bring some change to this commuinity, and I look forward to working with Peggy in the future!” Congratulations, Peggy!

See Thursday's edition of the Herald.