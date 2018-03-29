Skilled Care residents unleash their inner Easter bunny

(5 photos) Eggs, Eggs, and More Eggs! The residents at Big Spring Center for Skilled Care teamed up with members of Family Faith Church to help provide a fun-filled easter for the local kids. The residents at Skilled Care have always enjoyed helping with projects for the community, so when Skilled Care activity director, Michelle Rodriguez, asked the residents if they wanted to volunteer some time to fill Easter Eggs for the Family Faith Church Easter Celebration, the residents didn't hesitate.

On Monday, Family Faith's Pastor Sam Segundo and his team delivered the eggs and candy to Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, and the residents' work began...

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.