SM donates $10K to BSISD for robotics program

SM Energy donated $10,000 to Big Spring ISD Tuesday night to fund the start-up costs for a robotics program at the Big Spring Junior High School.

“We also partner with Texas Tech (University) with their robotics program, so hopefully we can encourage kids to got towards one of the collegiate routes,” Kate Noble of SM Energy told Big Spring ISD trustees. “What we are trying to do is we really hope it will take off in middle school and that we can share some for the elementary school and some for the next high school in the next few years.”

The money will be used to purchase robotic sets from Lego. Noble said the company has helped start similar programs particular in the Midland area schools.

“Hopefully what they will be able to do and what we've done in Midland is that we'll get our staff to come in and help occasionally and one of the things that we really like to volunteer to do is when they actually do the competition, we come in and judge them,” Noble said. “It's fun. It's a lot like a sporting event, but we like to think of it as a sporting event of the mind.

“It's a lot of fun for us to be able to give the money but then also see what's happening with the kids and give them an opportunity to really invest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education,” Noble continued. “That's what we like to largely invest in when it comes to education just because most of our staff are more technological people you know engineers, geologist that sort of thing.”