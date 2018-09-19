SMMC’s Auxiliary Fashion Fundraiser is here
By:
Special to the Herald
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
It's that time again! The Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) Auxiliary’s annual jewelry sale is set for tomorrow, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the West Texas Medical Plaza lobby. Money raised from the sale will benefit the SMMC Auxiliary.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers that they have each year. It is a great opportunity to start working on your Christmas list for the year,” Amy Miramontes, SMMC Auxiliary Coordinator, said. “This allows for an opportunity to purchase some unique items and support a good cause at the same time.”
For the full story and additional information on the Fundraiser, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.
Category: