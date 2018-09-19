SMMC’s Auxiliary Fashion Fundraiser is here

Courtesy photo Members of the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Auxiliary pose for a photo op. The hospital is seeking new voluteers to join the ranks of the Auxiliary.
By: 
Special to the Herald
Staff Writer
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

It's that time again! The Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) Auxiliary’s annual jewelry sale is set for tomorrow, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the West Texas Medical Plaza lobby. Money raised from the sale will benefit the SMMC Auxiliary.
“This is one of the biggest fundraisers that they have each year. It is a great opportunity to start working on your Christmas list for the year,” Amy Miramontes, SMMC Auxiliary Coordinator, said. “This allows for an opportunity to purchase some unique items and support a good cause at the same time.”

