SMMC’s Auxiliary Fashion Fundraiser is here

It's that time again! The Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) Auxiliary’s annual jewelry sale is set for tomorrow, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the West Texas Medical Plaza lobby. Money raised from the sale will benefit the SMMC Auxiliary.

“This is one of the biggest fundraisers that they have each year. It is a great opportunity to start working on your Christmas list for the year,” Amy Miramontes, SMMC Auxiliary Coordinator, said. “This allows for an opportunity to purchase some unique items and support a good cause at the same time.”

