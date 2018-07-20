SMMC’s Back to School Health Splash

Within a few weeks, area classrooms will soon be filled back up and the hallways will once again be filled with students. Scenic Mountain Medical Center has teamed up with numerous local businesses to help ensure students are going back to school with backpacks and the school supplies they need. The fifth annual Back to School Health Splash is scheduled for Aug. 9 at SMMC from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.