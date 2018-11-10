SMMC’s Veterans Day Dine Out

In recognition of Veterans Day, Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s Yellow Rose Café is hosting a Veteran’s Day Dine-Out day, on November 12.

“The sacrifices that these brave men and women have made allow us to enjoy the freedoms that we do, in our daily lives. While there is no way to express our sincerest gratitude, we want to take the time to recognize this special group of individuals and their families,” Amanda Duforat, Scenic Mountain Medical Center Marketing Manager, said.

All veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary breakfast or lunch at the Yellow Rose Café, located inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center, on Nov. 12.

