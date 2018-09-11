SMMC 9/11 Prayer at the Pole

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield County Judge Kathryn Wiseman makes a speech honoring first responders at the 9/11 Prayer at the Pole ceremony this morning held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s flag pole.HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield Shown above are local volunteers who gave their time to fill up brown paper bags full of food for the Food2Kids program on Monday, Sept. 10 at the old Lakeview High School.HERALD photo/Amber MansfieldHERALD photo/Amber Mansfield
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Scenic Mountain Medical Center recognized first responders this morning, Tuesday, Sept. 11, with a prayer and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The entire community was invited to attend the short ceremony and enjoy a grab-and-go breakfast as they headed back to work.
“We want to thank everyone for coming and showing their support for the First Responders,” said Emma Krabill, CEO of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “When most run to safety, the First Responders run into to danger to save others. Thank you First Responders.”

For the full story on the 9/11 Prayer at the Pole and Breakfast for first responders, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.

Category: