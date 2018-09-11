SMMC 9/11 Prayer at the Pole

Scenic Mountain Medical Center recognized first responders this morning, Tuesday, Sept. 11, with a prayer and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The entire community was invited to attend the short ceremony and enjoy a grab-and-go breakfast as they headed back to work.

“We want to thank everyone for coming and showing their support for the First Responders,” said Emma Krabill, CEO of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “When most run to safety, the First Responders run into to danger to save others. Thank you First Responders.”

