SMMC achieves accreditation with ACHC

Scenic Mountain Medical Center Sleep Disorder Center, located at 1601 West Eleventh Place, proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services provided through the sleep center.

“This is an exciting honor for Scenic Mountain Medical Center. Patients who are dealing with sleeping issues no longer have to go out of town to find a resolution leading to a good night’s sleep,” Daniel Adams, SMMC Sleep Disorder Center Director, said.

