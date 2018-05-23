SMMC adds private room for nursing mothers

BIG SPRING —Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) has added a designated lactation room to its labor and delivery unit. The room is open 24/7 and can be utilized by employees as well as visitors.

In addition, SMMC has made aesthetic updates to its labor and delivery unit to improve the patient experience.

The lactation room is located on the south end of the building, second floor (Labor and Delivery Unit) and can be accessed at any time, day or night. There is no charge to use the room, stop by the Nurse’s Desk on the unit and a staff member will show you to the room.

“Breastfeeding is highly encouraged at SMMC. Research has proven the benefits for both mother and baby. We are excited to provide this lactation room, which offers a comfortable, safe atmosphere for moms who choose to breastfeed,” explained Angela Grimsley, labor and delivery director of Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

