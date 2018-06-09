SMMC Auxiliary hosts summer blood drive with United Blood Services

Scenic Mountain Medical Center and the United Blood Service are gearing up for the summer blood drive, which is set to take place June 19.

"Summer time includes more traveling, more outdoor activities and sadly, those adventures can sometimes lead to injuries," Amy Miramontes, Volunteer Coordinator, said. "Should the need arise, it's good to be proactive and make sure the blood bank is stocked. These blood drives give the community an opportunity to help out, donate, and possibly save a life."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.