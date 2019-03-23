SMMC Behavioral Health Unit celebrates one year anniversary

Scenic Mountain Medical Center's Behavioral Health Unit is celebrating the one year anniversary, of providing inpatient services to Howard County and surrounding areas. The community is invited to join the celebration March 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the main lobby at SMMC.

“Mental health is a stigma still in society, but it doesn't have to be. Working together on the front end, speaking up when we notice something might not be right, can save a life,” Raymond George, PhD, MBA, MHS, RN, Director of Behavioral Health, said. ...

