SMMC camp to provide kids with asthma education July 25

Scenic Mountain Medical Center is gearing up for the third annual Asthma Camp. The camp, which is traditionally three days, has been revamped and will take place on July 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at SMMC.

“We are excited to be able to bring this camp back to the Howard County community,” Marketing Manager Amanda Duforat, said. “We want the kids who have asthma to know they don’t have to live a restricted life; they can have an active lifestyle.”

While the camp has been revamped, the focus has remained the same. The camp will start off with education on how to recognize signs and symptoms, triggers, and help the kids feel comfortable using their inhalers and spacers. There will also be some outdoor activities and a short tour of the hospital departments.

